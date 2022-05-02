MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $583.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $294,713.73 and $583.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064468 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,905,592 coins and its circulating supply is 157,603,664 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

