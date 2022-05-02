Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

