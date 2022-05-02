MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.00

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 6972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.14%.

About MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

