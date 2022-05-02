Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

