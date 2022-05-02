Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.33% of Albemarle worth $90,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Albemarle by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,079. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

