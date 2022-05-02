Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $141.90 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $141,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

