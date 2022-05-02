Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.28 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.58. 81,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

