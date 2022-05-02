Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $92.89 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Carvana worth $92,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

CVNA traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 109,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 and sold 1,026 shares valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.