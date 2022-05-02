Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $77,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.52. 33,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.