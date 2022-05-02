Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $46,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.94. 10,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.68. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.