Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,436 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Copart by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.14. 6,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,274. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.