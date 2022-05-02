Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,436 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Copart by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CPRT traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.14. 6,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,274. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
