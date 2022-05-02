Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,344 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $37,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. 35,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,911. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

