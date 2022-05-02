Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 148,413 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,413 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $72,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 756,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

