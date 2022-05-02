Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,611 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,230. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.