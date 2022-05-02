Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,082 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $41,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $214.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

