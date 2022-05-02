Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 27,745 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,745 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $85,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,455,000 after buying an additional 320,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average of $198.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

