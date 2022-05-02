Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,276 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Nordson worth $44,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,183. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.02.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

