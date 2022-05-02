Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,457 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $38,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

NYSE APD traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.04. 7,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

