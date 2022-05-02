Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,950 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $62,943,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.71. 7,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.13 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.