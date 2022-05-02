Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.21 and last traded at $142.21. 35,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,685,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Get Moderna alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,524,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.