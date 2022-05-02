Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,448. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 3,509.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

