Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s updated its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $316.48 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

