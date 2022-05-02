Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAMGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.00).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($219,932.84).

Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 282.50 ($3.53). The stock had a trading volume of 563,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,439. The stock has a market cap of £806.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.99. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 277 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

