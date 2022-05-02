Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Decreased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 655,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

