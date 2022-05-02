Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $110,661.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

