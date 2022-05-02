Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Hits $12.11 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $138,616.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00101673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00029311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

