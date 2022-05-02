Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 275,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Morphic alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Morphic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Morphic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 73.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 38.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.