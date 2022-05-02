MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 451.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF remained flat at $$41.18 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTYFF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.