MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 7,998 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.