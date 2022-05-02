MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.76. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

