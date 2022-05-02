MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,205 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 446.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 274,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 565.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

