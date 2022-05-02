MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $88.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

