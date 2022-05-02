MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 342 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,791,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,472 shares of company stock valued at $371,566,160. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $870.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,665,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $901.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $938.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $988.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

