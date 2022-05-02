MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Altria Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 10,862,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,352. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

