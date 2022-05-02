MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.61 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

