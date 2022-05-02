MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.87. 12,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

