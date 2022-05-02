MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock worth $6,964,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $301.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.71. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

