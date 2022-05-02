MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $859,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $715.07. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,554. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

