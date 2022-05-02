MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 308,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 41,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $209.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $208.70. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

