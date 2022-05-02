MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 21,267 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

