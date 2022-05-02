MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $161.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

