MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 271.1% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. 3,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,665. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.