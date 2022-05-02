MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,183 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.41. 390,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,558. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

