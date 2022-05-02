MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 169 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.09. 4,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.38.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.