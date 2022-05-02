MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,740 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

