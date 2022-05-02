MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,858 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.