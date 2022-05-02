MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 294 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after buying an additional 517,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $724,860,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.97. 4,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

