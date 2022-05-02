MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,343 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $117.83. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

