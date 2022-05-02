MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,486 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,896,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.49. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.