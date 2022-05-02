MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes $12.82 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.05% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $146.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

